While Russia rejects the Western allegations that it is seeking to attack Ukraine, the G7 foreign ministers held a meeting in the northern English city of Liverpool on Saturday to present a united front against Moscow.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was also attending the meeting in Liverpool.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss welcomed the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday and urged Russia to refrain from attacking Ukraine. She also called on European countries to wean themselves off Russian gas.

According to the German DW, Truss said the G7 meeting would be a "show of unity between like-minded major economies that we are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression with respect to Ukraine."

Russia has recently warned against the joining of Ukraine to NATO, while it has reportedly increased its military build-up near its border with Ukraine.

The allegations come as the United States and its allies have growingly increased arms and military equipment sales to Ukraine in recent years and are seeking to deploy more missile systems near Russia's borders.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has in recent years deployed heavy and semi-heavy military forces and equipment near the Russian border under the pretext of fighting the independence movement in the eastern part of the country. In contrast, the Russian military has deployed part of its military force in preparation for provocative actions by Kyiv and its allies on the western border.

