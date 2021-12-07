Iran-Ukraine trade not proportionate with extant potetials

Ali Nikzad Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament made the remarks in his meeting with the Head of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group in Tehran on Tuesday and reiterated that the current trade and economic relations between the two countries is not satisfactory since the two countries enjoy high potentials and capacities to enhance their bilateral trade.

While criticizing the low volume of trade and economic ties between Iran and Ukraine, Head of Iran and Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group Vladimirovich Bogdanets called for optimal use of mines, energy, chemical-agricultural products of the two countries.

Parliaments have a great potential for the development of relations between the two countries and parliamentary cooperation is one of priorities for the development of bilateral relations and can pave the suitable way for the development of cooperation in other sectors, Nikzad emphasized.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups play a very important and key role in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, he reiterated.

Iran was one of the first countries that recognized Ukraine's independence and established diplomatic relations with it, so relations between the two countries have always been based on mutual respect over the past three decades.

Head of Iran-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, for his part, thanked Iran for its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, noting that Iran and Ukraine have always had good and growing relations, and that challenges and obstacles to cooperation can be removed through dialogue.

