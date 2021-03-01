Yemen shoots down Saudi coalition spy drone

The Yemeni armed forces announced that they had shot down a Saudi coalition spy drone in the country.

Yemeni media reported that the Saudi coalition targeted civilian homes on Monday in violation of the Al Hudaydah ceasefire.

According to the report, a Saudi coalition spy drone was shot down by Yemeni armed forces in the Hays area.

A Saudi coalition drone struck a residential house in the city of Al Hudaydah on Sunday while its residents were asleep, killing five people. A child is among the martyrs.

Al Hudaydah is a coastal province in western Yemen controlled by Sana'a forces.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement. The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

