Ilhan Omar calls on Republicans to confront Islamophobia

A member of the US House of Representatives called on Republican leaders to work diligently to combat hatred speech spread against Muslims.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, by playing a threatening voice message sent to her, called on Republican leaders to strive for countering Islamophobi, Associated Press reported.

"Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout," Omar said in a tweet.

"Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims get no condemnation."

MA/PR