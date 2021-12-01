  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2021, 12:20 PM

Ilhan Omar calls on Republicans to confront Islamophobia

Ilhan Omar calls on Republicans to confront Islamophobia

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Rep. Ilhan Omar played a threatening voicemail she received from an unnamed caller during a press conference on Tuesday and urged Republicans to counter Islamophobia.

A member of the US House of Representatives called on Republican leaders to work diligently to combat hatred speech spread against Muslims.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, by playing a threatening voice message sent to her, called on Republican leaders to strive for countering Islamophobi, Associated Press reported.

"Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout," Omar said in a tweet.

"Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized. Congress can't be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims get no condemnation."

MA/PR

News Code 181296
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181296/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News