UN makes Mar. 15 "Intl. Day to Combat Islamophobia"

The UN has adopted a resolution proposed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to designate March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution was presented by Islamic countries and Iran and five other countries led the negotiations on this resolution.

Iran, along with Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia, led the talks and reaffirmed its determination to combat Islamophobia.

The resolution condemns any hate speech and violence against Muslims and calls for strengthening international efforts to promote tolerance and peace.

The resolution calls on the United Nations and other international organizations to effectively raise awareness and celebrate this day in the fight against Islamophobia.

The resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Formally introducing the resolution, Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram said Islamophobia has become a "reality" that is "proliferating in several parts of the world."

"Such acts of discrimination, hostility and violence towards Muslims -- individuals and communities -- constitute grave violations of their human rights, and violate their freedom of religion and belief," Akram said in the General Assembly Hall, Anadolu news agency reported.

"It is particularly alarming these days, for it has emerged as a new form of racism characterized by xenophobia, negative profiling and stereotyping of Muslims," he added.

The resolution recognizes "with deep concern" what it said is an "overall rise in instances of discrimination, intolerance and violence, regardless of the actors, directed against members of many religious and other communities."

It maintains terrorism "cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group," and calls for "strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels."

The adoption of the resolution follows years of discussion about the need for an international day to combat Islamophobia, initiated in Makkah in 2019 following the New Zealand mosque attacks.

