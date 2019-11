Organizers said they had called the rally in a sign of support two weeks after a man with far-right connections fired shots in a mosque in the southwestern city of Bayonne, injuring two elderly men.

Crowds walked through the capital waving banners marked with the messages “Stop all racism” and “Islamophobia is not an opinion but a crime” at the event organized by the Collectif Contre l’Islamophobie en France, Reuters report said.

MNA/PR