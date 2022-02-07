Vienna negotiations seem to be at final stage: Ulyanov

"After a short break, the #ViennaTalks will resume tomorrow. Negotiations seem to be at the final stage which requires determination and energetic efforts from all participants to get to the destination point, i.e. full restoration of #JCPOA, including #sanctions lifting", Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday in a post on his Twitter account.

According to Reuters, a European official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said top envoys to the Vienna talks were likely to meet on Tuesday in the Austrian capital.

"The 8th round of #ViennaTalks #JCPOA will resume tomorrow in Vienna. We need spirit of compromise to take us back to full implementation", Enrique Mora, High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union also tweeted.

"In view of different undesirable trends undermining the JCPOA, there is a need to swiftly conclude these negotiations," Mora added.

Late in November last year, the participants in the talks aimed to revive JCPOA with world powers resumed the Vienna talks for the first time under Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raeisi. Since then, Iran has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks a “good agreement” in the Austrian capital.

The talks were launched last April over US President Joe Biden’s pledge to rejoin the JCPOA and rescind Trump’s “failed maximum pressure” campaign. Over a year into his presidency, Biden has failed to re-enter the 2015 deal. Instead, he has kept Trump’s sanctions in place while adding new ones as well.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Tehran is looking for a good agreement in the Vienna talks.

"It is important for us to see the practical behavior of Americans in terms of removing sanctions in a tangible way", he added.

