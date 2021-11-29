Iran Navy to spare no effort to develop maritime relations

Speaking in a meeting with the military attaches of different countries in Iran on Sunday evening, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that the Army Navy Force of the country, in addition to safeguarding the country's water borders, has been protecting the interests of the country in the international waters.

Referring to the mission of Army Navy Force in protecting the country's maritime lines, the commander said, “Despite sanctions imposed against Iran, Navy Force was able to upgrade and build indigenous equipment and today, it can produce submarines, naval diesel engines, various types of vessels and maritime equipment."

Regarding the close cooperation between Army and IRGC Navy Force in securing interests of the country at sea, Irani added, “In addition to carrying out our missions, we have worked together with IRGC Navy Force in line with securing interests of the country as well as countering pirates in the North Indian Ocean and the Red Sea in order to ensure the security of maritime trade lines.”

