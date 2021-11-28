Last solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on 4 December

The last Solar Eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4 and it can also be seen in India, the New 18 website reported. The upcoming Surya Grahan will have an impact on different zodiac signs. As per Hindu astrology, Surya Grahan is considered an important astronomical event along with scientific significance.

This solar eclipse will be seen in Antarctica, South Africa, South America and Australia, so its Sutak period will not be valid. It is also being said that this solar eclipse will have an impact on all 12 zodiac signs.

The solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This next solar eclipse will be an annular eclipse in which the Moon partially covers the Sun. The solar eclipse this time can also be seen online. The positions of solar eclipse are of three types, including partial eclipse, total eclipse and total eclipse.

KI/PR