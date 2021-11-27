AEOI chief warns Zionist regime of threatening Iran

Mohammad Eslami in an interview with Al-Masirah said that the Zionist regime should notice its poor capability in the first place before threatening Iranian nuclear sites.

AEOI chief went on to say that in its national strategy, Iran has never sought and will not seek to acquire nuclear weapons, noting that the country acts in accordance with the standards and the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

No deviation has been observed in Iran's nuclear program during all of the inspections that have been carried out from Iran’s nuclear sites so far, Eslami added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mohammad Eslami pointed that arrogant powers think that they can bit the Iranian revolution by assassinating an Iranian nuclear scientist, saying that these actions not only have not succeeded in weakening Iran’s nuclear program but also strengthened it and led to the development of its peaceful nuclear activities.

The upcoming Vienna talks will be about the return of the other sides to fulfill their obligations, not about nuclear issues, Eslami noted.

He added that while the other parties to JCPOA have not adhered to the commitments under the nuclear deal blame Iran.

MP/FNA14000906000421