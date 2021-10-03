  1. Sports
Saipa win Philippines team at Asian Women's Club Volleyball

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Saipa women's volleyball team from Iran earned their first victory n Pool B of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship against the representative of Philippines on Sunday.

Saipa defeated Rebisco of Philippines 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17) in their third match in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, which is held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

This was the first win in these competitions for the Iranian side after their defeats in their first two matches against representatives of Thailand and Kazakhstan, Supreme Chonburi and Altay, respectively.

With this win, Saipa gained three points and remained in the third place on the table of Pool B to face  Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu VC .

If the Iranian side win the Kazakh team, they will to advance to the next knockout semi-final stage.

