Iranian, Irish diplomats confer on intl. developments

Peyman Saadat, Director-General for European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran met and held talks with his Irish counterpart, Sonja Hyland, Political Director, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in Dublin and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

During the meeting, different ways to expand and enhance bilateral relations in various economic, technological, and cultural fields were explored. Both sides underscored the available potentialities.

Saadat stressed the need to attach importance to Afghanistan’s crisis and stated that current Afghanistan’s situation is the result of the foreign powers’ interference especially that of the US.

He added that although international organizations are responsible for supporting Afghan refugees, Iran is hosting 4 million Afghans and providing them with basic needs including water, food and education.



Turning to the hike in narcotics trafficking from Afghanistan, the Iranian diplomat said that despite Europe is the final destination to drugs, Iran is fighting at the forefront of the war against it.

In this regard, European countries are expected to support Iran by providing modern equipment, he said.

Moreover, important international issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, immigration, climate change and JCPOA were discussed in the meeting.

Saadat also explained Iran’s stance on nuclear issues.

Sonja Hyland hailing Iran’s measures towards Afghan refugees called on Iran’s help to assist Irish nationals to leave Afghanistan. She also asked for the continuation of cooperation in mentioned fields.

She underlined that Irland is serious in its role as the facilitator of 2231 Resolution and JCPOA and is seeking to play a positive and constructive role as well.

Both sides described the meeting as constructive and negotiations were agreed continue.

JB/ INA84553976