Iranian, Portuguese diplomats discuss upcoming Vienna talks

Iran-Portugal political consultations were held in Lisbon with the presence of the assistant minister and Director-General for Western Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and the Directors-General for Foreign Policy of Portugal, Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami said in his Twitter account.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and stressed that all available capacities must be used to expand relations in various fields, Damanpak Jami said, adding that important regional issues, including developments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and the Persian Gulf were also discussed in the meeting.

The Iranian and Portuguese diplomats also reviewed developments related to the upcoming negotiations in Vienna, the envoy said.

According to the ambassador, they also discussed the necessity of lifting illegal sanctions against Iran, and all parties' compliance with the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, as well as the importance of diplomacy.

RHM/IRN84551870