IAEA turned into purely politically motivated entity

Referring to the visit of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran, Izadi said that the Agency has become a US-owned entity, and Grossi follows the US orders in this regard.

The Agency has been turned into a purely politically motivated one instead of being an institution that has technical concerns about nuclear issues, he added.

Izadi noted that the sanctions must be lifted in a verifiable manner if they want Iran to return to its JCPOA commitments, adding that there must be an assurance that the lifting of the sanctions is not temporary.

He also pointed to the new US sanctions on Iran, saying that the message of the new US sanctions is clear; US anti-Iranian policy continues.

When the US imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals or companies, it shows its lack of goodwill in observing the first and foremost principle of the negotiation, he added.

JB/5357183