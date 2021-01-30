Al-Houthi calls humanitarian situation in Yemen catastrophe

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi stressed that the situation in this country has reached the level of the greatest humanitarian catastrophe.

"We call on the representatives of the Security Council to visit the Republic of Yemen and observe its catastrophic situation, which has reached the level of the greatest humanitarian catastrophe," he wrote in his Twitter account.

"We call on them to play their humanitarian role in combating hunger, siege and sanctions, and to listen to the words of the employees whose salaries have been withheld by the aggressor coalition," he added.

"We once again invite the representatives of the Security Council and all the freedom-seeking people of the world to visit Yemen," he noted.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi movement.

The United Nations has highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Yemen and warned that the Saudi-led aggression has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

