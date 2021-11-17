Iran, Uzbekistan to boost trade, agricultural coop.

The high capacity of the countries for expanding trade relations especially in the agricultural field was discussed in the meeting session, said Karimzadeh, stressing the need for cooperation of the two countries’ quarantine organizations to be expanded.

The board had arranged a number of meetings with companies active in the potato and citrus sector at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines and the private sector of Hamadan province and relevant provincial unions, he continued.

Bakhodir, for his part, said that Uzbekistan welcomes the presence of Iranian companies in the fields of cotton, overseas cultivation and processing industries.

Iran’s export to Uzbekistan in the first 7th month of the current Iranian year (starting from March 21st) worth 244 million dollars, showing more than 250 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MP/IRN 84545220