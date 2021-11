According to Fars News Agency correspondent, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Tehran on Monday and meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

This is Çavuşoğlu's first visit to Tehran after Amir-Abdollahian was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

Lebanese media had previously reported that the Turkish Foreign Minister would travel to Beirut next week after visiting Tehran.

