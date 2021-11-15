Iranian, Turkish FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Welcomed by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkish Foreign Minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart at the building of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

This is Çavuşoğlu's first visit to Tehran after Amir-Abdollahian was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press conference announced that border issues and management of shared water resources will be on the agenda of the talks with the Turkish side.

Lebanese media had previously reported that the Turkish Foreign Minister would travel to Beirut next week after visiting Tehran.

MP/5352194