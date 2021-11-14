Russia begins supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India

Dmitry Shugaev made the remark ahead of the Dubai Airshow, adding, "The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule", Sputnik reported.

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey.

Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.

In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in West Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.

Earlier in October, American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reacted to India’s impending delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems, describing the S-400 deal as “dangerous”.

At the same time, she expressed the hope that the two sides could “solve” the issue that arises from the possibility of US sanctions over the defence purchase.

Her comments followed a day after Indian Airforce (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V.R. Chaudhari confirmed that the $5.43 billion S-400 system deal signed in 2018 with Russia is “on track” and the “first regiment” is expected to be inducted “within this year”.

The delivery is expected to trigger sanctions under the US’s CAATSA law, which Washington has already imposed on Turkey and China for buying the S-400.

