Iranian researchers produce Nano-based thermal coating

According to the Persian-language website of the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, Nano-based thermal insulation coating with excellent adhesion on metal surfaces prevents energy and heat losses, and due to its very low heat transfer coefficient, has high effectiveness in thermal insulation of surfaces.

The nano-based thermal insulating coating works not only to reduce temperatures but also provides energy savings, thermal insulation and personnel protection all in an easy spray-on application.

Now in Iran, a knowledge-based company has been able to localize the technology of producing this type of thermal insulation coating and has produced products of this type for the first time.

According to the report, currently available in the Iranian domestic markets there are traditional insulation types such as fiberglass, mineral wool, and polyethylene foams that have a completely different composition base and there is no product similar to this knowledge-based company's product in the domestic market. Meanwhile, this product is also new in the world and is still being developed.

