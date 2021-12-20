Belarus says its embassy in UK has come under attack

The Belarusian news agency Belta reported on Monday that a Belarusian diplomat was seriously injured after the country's embassy in London was attacked on Sunday, 19 December.

According to Sputnik, some of the attackers were detained by the Metropolitan Police when they attempted to flee the scene of the incident. According to reports, the suspects are part of a Belarusian immigrant group in the UK.

Minsk has summoned the British charge d'affaires and demanded a thorough investigation after an assault in London.

KI/PR