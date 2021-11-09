  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 9

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, November 9.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran sets three conditions for US to return JCPOA

Mother of Iran’s environment passes away at 104

Asia:

Gelareh Nazemi nominated for best world referee

FM Amir-Abdollahian, British counterpart review necessary conditions for Vienna talks

Etemad:

Iran announces conditions for US to return JCPOA

Etela'at:

Khatibzadeh: US must lift sanctions, guarantee not to repeat its behaviors

Normalization of Iran's trade relations must be realized in Vienna talks

Iran:

Bid farewell to Mother of Iran’s environment

Kayhan:

US role in Baghdad assassination attempt

