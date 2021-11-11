Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 11

Asia:
Parliament's bill to support the poor
Aftab-e Yazd:
Deputy FM: We have no nuclear negotiations in Vienna
Ebtekar:
"Removal of Sanctions" in place of "JCPOA revival"
Etemad:
World struggles with global warming
Deputy FM: Negotiating table is not going to be in Vienna forever
Shamkhani: Nation-building project sponsored by US failed
Etela't:
Bagheri Kani: Issues beyond JCPOA are not to be brought up in Vienna talks
Iran:
Only 15% of Iranians aged above 12 are not vaccinated
Jam-e Jam
People feel change in their lives during President Raeisi administration
Javan:
Vienna talks to focus on US commitments rather than nuclear issues
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Government to tighten observation on prices of basic goods
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
UAE FM meets with Syria's Assad in Damascus
Kayhan:
Resistance at the apex of victory: UAE returns to Syria
Hamshahri:
Housing prices increase 11 times in just a decade
