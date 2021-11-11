Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 11

Asia:

Parliament's bill to support the poor

Aftab-e Yazd:

Deputy FM: We have no nuclear negotiations in Vienna

Ebtekar:

"Removal of Sanctions" in place of "JCPOA revival"

Etemad:

World struggles with global warming

Deputy FM: Negotiating table is not going to be in Vienna forever

Shamkhani: Nation-building project sponsored by US failed

Etela't:

Bagheri Kani: Issues beyond JCPOA are not to be brought up in Vienna talks

Iran:

Only 15% of Iranians aged above 12 are not vaccinated

Jam-e Jam

People feel change in their lives during President Raeisi administration

Javan:

Vienna talks to focus on US commitments rather than nuclear issues

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Government to tighten observation on prices of basic goods

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

UAE FM meets with Syria's Assad in Damascus

Kayhan:

Resistance at the apex of victory: UAE returns to Syria

Hamshahri:

Housing prices increase 11 times in just a decade

