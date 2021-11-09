US in consultations toward recognition of Taliban: envoy

The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by ISIL affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda’s ongoing presence there, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday, according to Reuters.

West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where he briefed NATO allies on US talks with the Taliban and held consultations on a “road map” toward recognition of the government that the Islamists formed after their takeover and the US troop pullout in August.

“The Taliban have voiced very clearly and openly their desire to normalize relations with the international community, to see a resumption in aid, to see a return of the international diplomatic community to Kabul and to see sanctions relief,” he said. “The United States can deliver none of these things on our own.”

It was West’s first on-the-record briefing to reporters since he assumed his post last month.

West, who is due to travel on to Pakistan, India and Russia, said the United States is preparing for the next round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, but he did not give a date.

These remarks by the newly appointed US envoy for Afghanistan comes at a time when the ISIL terrorist group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan against the civilians and the Taliban authorities while observers believe that the surge in the ISIL attack is taking place with the support of the United States as it transferred the remnants of the terrorist group from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan before it pulled out from the impoverished country.

MNA/PR