Taliban to buy 350,000 tons oil from Iran

According to the Finance Ministery of the Taliban, the contract has been signed in order to reduce the price of fuel in Afghanistan.

Earlier, a high-ranking Afghan delegation had traveled to Iran to discuss oil purchases, price, and transit of petroleum products to Afghanistan, the Taliban Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the ministry, a joint committee has been also formed to sign CNG contracts, construct petroleum pipelines for Afghanistan, as well as long-term contracts.

The report comes as the price of gasoline and fuel has unprecedentedly increased in Afghanistan's energy market.

RHM/FNA14010501000374