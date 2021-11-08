A police official injured in knife attack in France’s Cannes

The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters' main concerns, in the run-up to the 2022 French Presidential election, Reuters news agency reported.

"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," added Darmanin on his Twitter account.

BFM TV, citing a police source, said the attacker opened the door of a police car stationed in front of the police station, stabbing the policeman at the wheel with a knife. He then tried to attack a second policeman in the car but a third policeman in the car fired his weapon, seriously injuring the attacker.

French security officials have not released any information on the attacker's identity or motive.

