Apr 28, 2021, 7:49 PM

Knifeman attacks kindergarten in China

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – As reported on Wed., 16 Kids and two teachers have been injured after a knifeman attacked a kindergarten in China.

Chinese media say the suspect has been arrested, while the injured have been taken to hospital, Sputnik reported.

The man, currently unidentified, went on a stabbing rampage at the kindergarten in the Chinese city of Beiliu, injuring at least 16 children and two adults, CGTN reports.

Local media also reported that the Beiliu City Health Bureau has called on locals to donate blood to help the wounded, with several blood donation stations set up in the streets.

According to a report by CCTV, the incident took place in the private Jianle kindergarten. Two of the injured children are thought to be seriously injured. Police have arrested the suspect and are investigating the case.

