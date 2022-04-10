Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Over 48 mn French nationals are registered on voters’ rolls, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research said, TASS reported.

Two candidates will be chosen among the twelve ones running for the presidential post. They will continue the race in the second tour to be held in a fortnight, on April 24.

Polling stations were opened in European France at 08.00 local times.

Voting started as early as Saturday in overseas territories because of the time zone differences

According to public opinion polls, 26% of voters expressed the intent to support the incumbent head of state Emmanuel Macron. Marine Le Pen, the National Rally leader, is second with 25% supporting voters. Jean-Luc Melenchon from the La France Insoumise movement is third (17.5% of supporting voters).

RHM/PR