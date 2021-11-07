Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 7

Asia:
Prominent cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh passes away at 79
Ebtekar:
What is behind Green Zone tensions?
Etemad:
Baku seeking to boost relations with Tehran
Etela'at:
Joint Exercise Zolfaghar 1400 to kick off in southern waters
Iran:
FM Amir-Abdollahian holds positive negotiation with Azeri, Chinese, Russian counterparts
Shootings reported at Iraqi election protests
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
23 million in Afghanistan suffer from hunger
FM Amir-Abdollahian: Tehran to continue its technical coop. with IAEA
Kayhan:
Yemeni forces reach gate of Ma'rib
RHM/
