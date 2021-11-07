Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 7

Asia:

Prominent cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh passes away at 79

Ebtekar:

What is behind Green Zone tensions?

Etemad:

Baku seeking to boost relations with Tehran

Etela'at:

Joint Exercise Zolfaghar 1400 to kick off in southern waters

Iran:

FM Amir-Abdollahian holds positive negotiation with Azeri, Chinese, Russian counterparts

Shootings reported at Iraqi election protests

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

23 million in Afghanistan suffer from hunger

FM Amir-Abdollahian: Tehran to continue its technical coop. with IAEA

Kayhan:

Yemeni forces reach gate of Ma'rib

