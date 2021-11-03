Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 3

Arman-e-Melli
Iranian FM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Ebtekar
Iran ready to coop. with UN to help cease war in Yemen: MP
Iran is closely examining Mr. Biden’s behavior: Amir-Abdollahian
Amir-Abdollahian doing his daily wok in quarantine: Foreign Ministry
Etemad
Iran not to tie nation’s fate to any foreign country: Amir-Abdollahian
Tehran meeting on Afghanistan showed ‘goodwill’: FM Director-General
Ettela’at
Ministry of Industry planning for boosting export
Nuclear talks must be based on observing mutual respect: Amir-Abdollahian
23 killed, 50 injured in Kabul blasts
Jomhouri Eslami
Blast in Kabul left 70 dead, dozens injured
