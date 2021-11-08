Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 8

Asia:
Iran hosts 2nd group of foreign tourists from France
Ebtekar:
Iran FM: Iran to continue coop. with IAEA in framework of agreements
'Authority' message of ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise
Etemad:
Drone assassination attempt on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi fails
Etela'at:
Demonstration of Iran defense power in southern waters
Iran tells Pakistan to use local currencies in mutual trade
Iran:
Iraq on verge of big crisis
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Kayhan:
Army launches massive ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military drill
