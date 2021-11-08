Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 8

Asia:

Iran hosts 2nd group of foreign tourists from France

Ebtekar:

Iran FM: Iran to continue coop. with IAEA in framework of agreements

'Authority' message of ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise

Etemad:

Drone assassination attempt on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi fails

Etela'at:

Demonstration of Iran defense power in southern waters

Iran tells Pakistan to use local currencies in mutual trade

Iran:

Iraq on verge of big crisis

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Kayhan:

