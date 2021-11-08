  1. Iran
Nov 8, 2021, 9:05 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 8

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, November 8.

Asia:

Iran hosts 2nd group of foreign tourists from France

Ebtekar:

Iran FM: Iran to continue coop. with IAEA in framework of agreements

'Authority' message of  ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise

Etemad:

‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military exercise demonstration of authority

Drone assassination attempt on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi fails

Etela'at:

Demonstration of Iran defense power in southern waters

Iran tells Pakistan to use local currencies in mutual trade

Iran:

Iraq on verge of big crisis

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Drones target residence of Iraqi Prime Minister

Kayhan:

Army launches massive ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military drill

