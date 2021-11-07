  1. Politics
Iran condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Condemning the assassination attempt on the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed the firm and continuous stance of Iran in supporting stability and security in this country.

Calling on Iraqi citizens to be aware of the conspiracies that have targeted Iraq's security and development, Saeed Khatibzadeh described such incidents in the interests of the parties that have violated the country's stability, security, independence and territorial integrity over the past 18 years and by creating terrorist groups have sought to achieve their sinister goals in the region.

Expressing satisfaction with the released news about Mustafa al-Kadhimi's healthiness after the assassination attempt, Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the Iraqi people, government and political movements would contribute to the development and prosperity of Iraq through unity and solidarity.

Media reports quoted security sources in Iraq as saying that an airstrike had been carried out near the home of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Green Zone of Baghdad. 

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said that an attempt was made to assassinate the Iraqi Prime Minister using three drones.

