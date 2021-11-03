Deploying US military facility near Afghanistan unacceptable

Zakharova made the remarks in a speech on Wednesday. She said that US efforts for the deployment of its military infrastructures in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries is ‘unacceptable’.

The Russian spokesman said that the situation in Afghanistan has not changed significantly since the Taliban assumed power. Terrorist attacks in Afghan cities organized by ISIL terrorist group bear solid evidence to her comment, she underlined.

According to her, US unacceptable efforts for the deployment of its military infrastructures in the territory of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries is one of the destabilizing factor in the region.

She said that the US move endangers stability of the region.

