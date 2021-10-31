  1. Iran
Oct 31, 2021, 2:51 PM

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 87.1m

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 87.1m

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, a total of 87,186,623 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been so far administered in Iran.

34,482,617 people have been fully vaccinated while 52,615,937 others have already received the first dose.

During the last 24 hours, 1,049,000 doses of the vaccines have been injected across the country. 

Since Saturday, 177 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 126,303.

Also, 8,427 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,924,638.

Meanwhile, 3,888 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

ZZ/

News Code 180225
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180225/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News