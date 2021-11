Asia:

FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit India late November

Ebtekar:

FM spox.: Tehran no to take any action until lifting of sanctions

Etela'at:

Lebanese FM: Hezbollah main pillar of Lebanon

FM spox.: Tehran awaiting practical measures by Washington

Iran:

Iranian Deputy FM holds positive talks with Chinese counterpart

Kayhan:

Tehran not to return to commitments until lifting all US sanctions

RHM/