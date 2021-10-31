  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2021, 12:25 PM

S Arabia ready to continue negotiations with Iran: FM

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Stating that bilateral talks between Riyadh and Tehran have not progressed tangibly, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister announced that his country is ready to continue talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on Saturday night, Saudi Arabian Foreign Faisal bin Farhan announced the lack of tangible progress in Riyadh talks with Tehran.

"We've had four rounds of talks so far. The talks are cordial but remain in an exploratory vein. We continue to hope that they will produce tangible progress ... but so far, we have not made sufficient progress to be optimistic," Prince Faisal said.

Asked if there will be another round of talks, the minister said nothing had been scheduled, "but we are open to continue".

