Lifting US sanctions on Iran purpose of talks with P4+1

“We have constructive relations with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and we are confident that this Agency will not allow any political abuse," said Ali Bagheri Kani in an interview with Russia Today on Friday.

"The Agency should not allow other countries to use it [IAEA] to achieve their biased goals," he added. "We expect the IAEA to condemn terrorist operations against Iran's nuclear facilities."

Bagheri Kani considered cooperation with neighboring countries as one of the priorities of the Iranian government, announcing efforts are making to solve the existing problems in this field.

He also said that during his visit to Moscow, he had a constructive talk with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and the two sides agreed on having periodic consultations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian deputy FM said that the aim of the negotiations with P4+1 is to remove the US oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iranians.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Moscow on Thursday evening to meet with senior Russian diplomats.

The Moscow visit came after the deputy FM held a meeting with the EU's Enrique Mora in Brussels on how to remove US’ unlawful sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

JB/5338920