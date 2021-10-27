3 Iranian films to go on screen at Asian Film Fest Barcelona

Mordeh Khor directed by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi, Reverse Path directed by Abolfazl Jalili, and Shahre Qesseh Cinema directed by Keyvan Alimohammadi and Aliakbar Heydari will take part in the Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

"Mordeh Khor" and "Reverse Path" will be screened in the main section and "Shahre Qesseh Cinema" will be screened in the NETPAC section of this festival.

Mordeh Khor has participated in the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival and the Chennai International Film Festival in India.

Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021 will be held in Spain from October 27 to November 7, 2021.

