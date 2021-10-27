  1. Culture
Oct 27, 2021, 6:31 PM

3 Iranian films to go on screen at Asian Film Fest Barcelona

3 Iranian films to go on screen at Asian Film Fest Barcelona

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Three Iranian films 'Mordeh Khor', 'Reverse Path', and 'Shahre Qesseh Cinema' will go on screen at Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

Mordeh Khor directed by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi, Reverse Path directed by Abolfazl Jalili, and Shahre Qesseh Cinema directed by Keyvan Alimohammadi and Aliakbar Heydari will take part in the Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

"Mordeh Khor" and "Reverse Path" will be screened in the main section and "Shahre Qesseh Cinema" will be screened in the NETPAC section of this festival.

Mordeh Khor has participated in the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival and the Chennai International Film Festival in India.

Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021 will be held in Spain from October 27 to November 7, 2021.

RHM/5337385

News Code 180109
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180109/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News