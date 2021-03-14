2 Iranian movies to take part at Delhi Intl. Filmfest.

Written and directed by Keivan Alimohammadi and Aliakbar Heydari, "Shahre Qesseh Cinema" is about David, a movie-maker who loves filmmaking, falls in love with a girl whose father is a staunch opponent of cinema.

"That Night’s Train” by Iranian director Hamidreza Qotbi, is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her own imagination and this gives the teacher material for her new story.

The 9th Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF-2021) is being organized from 24th to 30th July 2021, at Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, New Delhi Delhi, as a seven-day event.

DIFF has now grown into a global platform joining hands to collaborate with a multitude of film festivals in many countries or offering support to a host of upcoming festivals across the world.

It aims at understanding the science, art, and emotion behind cinema, reaching out to the audiences far and wide, and promoting Indian Cinema, Art, and Culture.

HJ/5169353