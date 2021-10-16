  1. World
Oct 16, 2021, 8:21 PM

1 police officer killed, two wounded in shooting in US Texas

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Three US constables officers were killed or injured in an ambush outside a nightclub in the US state of Texas on early Saturday morning.

A Texas constable deputy was fatally shot and two other deputies were wounded outside a Houston nightclub early on Saturday morning, Sputnik has quoted ABC News. 

The incident took place at about 2:15 am outside the 45 North Bar and Lounge in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, police said.

One deputy who was shot died in hospital, while two others – one shot in the back, the other in the foot – underwent surgery, the report added.

The suspected shooter was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. No further details have been released so far.

Police issued a statement on Twitter, saying that further updates will be provided in due course.

