Oct 24, 2021, 5:00 PM

Raeisi attends closing ceremony of Pahlavani wrestling

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi went to Azadi Indoor Stadium in Tehran on Sunday afternoon to see the final stage of Pahlavani wrestling and fasten the armband around the arms of this year's Iran's Pahlavan.

President Ebrahim Raeisi went to Azadi Indoor Stadium in Tehran on Sunday afternoon to see the National Senior Pahlavani Wrestling Championship in Iran and fasten the armband around the arms of this year's Iran's Pahlavan (Champion).

The Iranian medal winners in recent Tokyo Olympics and Para-Olympics are also present in Azadi Indoor Stadium and the president is scheduled to award them.

Pahlavani wrestling dates back to ancient Iran when it was used to train warriors. 

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized Pahlavani wrestling as among the world's longest-running forms of sport.

