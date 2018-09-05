Iran claimed title of Pahlavani event in 3rd World Nomad Games

In 70 kg category, Iran’s Mohammad Naderi defeated rivals from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to reach the final and there, he gained a deserved victory over Kyrgyzstan’s wrestler and snatched the gold medal.

Omid Hassantabar, in 80 kg category, overpowered rivals from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China and Turkmenistan, in his route to gain the second gold medal of Iran.

And in the +100 kg category, Iran’s Jaber Sadeghzadeh won Lithuanian, Tajik and Bulgarian wrestlers before defeating Georgia’s Kurtanidze in the final bout.

48 wrestlers from 26 different countries have participated in the event which was held in three weight categories on Tuesday.

Pahlavani (koshti) is a common name for the traditional wrestling of Iran, which is the most revered sport in the country and has a very ancient history. The nationwide style of wrestling in Iran is considered to be the koshti pahlavani or, as it is also called, the style of Zurkhaneh. The wrestling technique of koshti pahlavani is extremely diverse and represents one of the best examples of free wrestling.

Aimed at developing the ethnosport and ethnoculture movement in the world and the heritage of human civilization, World Nomad Games is a biennial event held in Cholpon-Ata, in the Issyk-Kul Province of Kyrgyzstan. Some 3,000 athletes from 77 countries have participated in its third edition in 37 types of ethnosports which kicked off on September 2.

MAH/IRN83022973