Explosion at Chinese university laboratory kills 2, injures 9

The blast occurred Sunday afternoon at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Nanjing is a major center of higher education that attracts large numbers of foreign students.

Officials were investigating the cause of the explosion at the university's School of Materials Science and Technology, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The school's website says more than 1,000 foreign students have attended courses at the school in engineering, business and the Chinese language. But it wasn't clear how many remained after China began imposing pandemic travel restrictions.

MA/PR