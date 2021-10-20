Iran, Turkey call for developing bilateral ties in all fields

Ahmad Vahidi Iranian Minister of Interior made the remarks in a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu in Tehran on Wed. and described relations between the two countries of Iran and Turkey ‘deep and longstanding’.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the two countries' common interests in the field of fighting against terrorism, fighting against international crime, countering arms trafficking, boosting cross-border exchanges, developing border activities and enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields, etc., Vahidi emphasized.

Moreover, more general issues including destructive role of the US and Zionist regime in the region and many problems they created for people of the region were also discussed.

Iranian and Turkish interior ministers also exchanged their views on the problems created by US and Zionist regime for Afghanistan as well as conspiracies they are hatching in the region.

Iranian interior minister further stressed the two countries' determination for strategic development, saying, "We will witness bright horizons of joint cooperation of the two countries in all areas.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday.

