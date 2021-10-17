China slams US, Canada for warships transit in Taiwan Strait

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday condemned in a statement the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region, CGTN TV website reported.

The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA organized naval and air forces to track and monitor the warships in the whole course, added Shi.

The spokesperson stressed that troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are ready to respond to all threats and provocations.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Straits along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg on Friday.

KI/PR