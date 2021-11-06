  1. Politics
China lodges protest with US over exaggerating atomic threat

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Beijing has lodged a protest to Washington over exaggerating "Chinese threat" and unfounded criticism of boosting nuclear power.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said his country has lodged a complaint against the United States over criticism of nuclear build-up, Sputnik has said.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Defense issued a report on China's military development and claimed that Beijing has expanded its nuclear force at a high pace.

"(The report) ignores facts and is full of prejudices, it disputes China's national defense policy and military strategy, fabricates the so-called 'Chinese military threat' and unreasonably criticizes China for its nuclear buildup," Wu said in a statement published by the ministry.

The spokesman added that China expressed strong protest to the US.

