  1. Politics
Jan 1, 2022, 9:30 AM

Chinese FM:

US actions regarding Taiwan expose it to 'unbearable price'

US actions regarding Taiwan expose it to 'unbearable price'

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that the US may face consequences over its Taiwan-related actions.

In early December, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington remains committed to the "One-China" policy, but that it is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself".

Speaking to state media, Wang cautioned that by "encouraging 'Taiwan independence' forces" Washington "not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the United States to an unbearable price".

The top Chinese diplomat added that Taipei "has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland".

ZZ/SPUTNIK

News Code 182390
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182390/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News