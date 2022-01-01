US actions regarding Taiwan expose it to 'unbearable price'

In early December, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington remains committed to the "One-China" policy, but that it is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself".

Speaking to state media, Wang cautioned that by "encouraging 'Taiwan independence' forces" Washington "not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the United States to an unbearable price".

The top Chinese diplomat added that Taipei "has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland".

ZZ/SPUTNIK