China's reunification with Taiwan will be fulfilled: Xi

"To achieve the reunification of the motherland by peaceful means is most in line with the overall interests of the Chinese nation, including our compatriots in Taiwan", Xi stressed, Sputnik reported.

He urged Taiwan to "stand on the right side of history jointly to create the glorious cause of the full reunification and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

Xi did not name any country directly when he warned of foreign interference in "the Taiwan issue", which the president said was "entirely China's internal affair".

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's determination and strong ability to defend [our] national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and it will definitely be fulfilled", Xi emphasised.

ZZ/PR