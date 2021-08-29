China army on alert amid US actions in Taiwan Strait : report

It is also reported that the PLA also is holding multiple military exercises on both sides of the Straits on the same day.

The PLA has full control of the situation in the region, and US' provocative military activities cannot change this, Global Times cited experts as saying on Saturday.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command organized forces, tracked and monitored the USS Kidd guided missile destroyer and the USCGC Munro cutter when the two made a transit in the Taiwan Straits on Friday, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson at China's Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement on Saturday.



It marked the eighth time the US has sent warships through the Taiwan Straits and the first time a US coast guard vessel has been featured since Joe Biden assumed US presidency this year, the Global Times quoted media on the island of Taiwan as reporting on Saturday.



It's vile in nature that the US has repeatedly made such kinds of provocative moves, and this proves that the US is the biggest threat to peace and stability and causes the biggest security risks in the Taiwan Straits, Tan said. "We strongly oppose and condemn this."

The Chinese military is on high alert at all time so as to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tan said.

On the same day US warships made the latest Taiwan Straits transit, the PLA was holding multiple military exercises near the region.

