The agricultural sector is very influential in terms of production for both the domestic market and exports. Agriculture accounts for a large share of GDP, employs a large part of the labor force, is the main source of foreign exchange earnings, provides the basic necessities of life for the people, and provides livelihoods and incomes for other villagers. But all these conditions are much more difficult for populous countries like India. Agricultural problems of India and its effect on import is serious, and we need to discuss it.

Several agriculture problems

Following are some of the major problems discussed. There are several problems that plague Indian agriculture; some are natural, while others are manmade. Many developing countries, particularly those with food deficits identified by FAO as low-income countries, have a largely underdeveloped agricultural sector, both for domestic consumption and for exports.

Miscellaneous and small-scale lands

The average size of land holdings in densely populated and intensively cultivated states like Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, and the eastern portion of Uttar Pradesh is less than one hectare, and in some places, it is as small as 0.5 hectares. This is one of the agricultural problems of India, which has a significant percentage.

Fertilizers, manures, and biocides:

For thousands of years, Indian soils have been used to grow crops without much care for replenishment. Thus, soils have, resulting in their low productivity. Manure and fertilizers can help solve this serious problem.

Irrigation:

While India is the second-largest irrigated country in the world after China, only one-third of its cropped area is irrigated. An irrigation system is essential in a tropical monsoon country like India with unpredictable rainfall, erratic rainfall, and erratic harvest dates. The Indian agricultural sector cannot advance until more than half of its cropped area is under assured irrigation, and this is one of the expensive and natural problems of Indian agriculture.

Lack of mechanization:

Despite the large-scale mechanization of agriculture in certain parts of the country, most agricultural activities are still carried out by hand using simple tools and implements like a wooden plough, a sickle, etc. When it comes to ploughing, sowing, irrigation, thinning and pruning, weeding, harvesting, threshing, and transporting crops, very little or no machinery is used. This is especially true for small and marginal farmers. The result is massive wastage of human labor as well as low productivity per worker.

Population

India is the second-most populous country in the world after China. Unlike some other countries that face labor shortages, India faces labor shortages. Farming requires a lot of labor, especially in areas that use traditional methods. But the main problem is the supply of agricultural products for this large population, which is by no means enough. So, one of the agricultural problems of India and its effect on imports is population.

Import agricultural products

We reviewed some of India's agricultural issues. The most important issue here that needs to be examined more closely is the population of India. India itself is one of the largest exporters of commodities and crude oil in the world. But to supply the needs of the people of his country and its large population, it has a fundamental need to import agricultural products. Most imports of agricultural products to India last year were related to fresh fruits and vegetable oils. Certainly, the problems of Indian agriculture and its effect on imports are significant.

Now, considering the importance of importing agricultural products to India, the question arises who are their suppliers? Fruit export company that supplies the agricultural products could solve some agricultural problems and supply! So, India and other countries with these same problems have a solution; import agricultural products!

Import-export to India

There are many countries interacting with India that have great relations in the export and import of goods. Iran is one of the suppliers of agricultural goods, especially fresh fruits. The export and import history of these two countries has been favorable and always growing over the years. Iran is one of the largest exporters of fresh fruit among its neighbors and the world. The tangerine exporter is one of the opportunities in the Middle East.

The export of fresh Iranian fruits is in great demand due to the favorable growing conditions in Iran. Climate position makes Iran a four-season country among its neighbors, and you can usually see the variety of fruits in each season of the year. Fertile fields and specialized labor in agriculture and, most importantly, reasonable prices of products have made Iran one of the most popular countries in the region in fruit exports.

There are some very good fresh fruit export companies in the world, Vira Fruits, and Salix Fruits are known as the exporters of fresh fruits in the world. Vira Fruit Company is one of the leading Iranian exporters whose products are in demand among neighboring countries, including India. The products of this fruit export company, which puts it in competition with other major companies in the world, are of very high quality. Tangerines are among the fruits offered by Vira Fruits and Salix Fruits.

Vira Fruits is a tangerine exporter to India and other countries, which has been very successful in this field. Iranian dates are one of the best among the variety of Iranian agricultural products. Many dates are grown in Iran, and the reasonable price of this product, along with the rare quality of Iranian dates, has made Vira Fruits dates exporter in the world and the Middle East.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.